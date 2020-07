July 2 (Reuters) - Dnb ASA:

* MINISTRY OF FINANCE HAS ANNOUNCED APPROVAL OF NEW STRUCTURE

* FOLLOWING UPCOMING MERGER, DNB BANK ASA TO BE HOLDING COMPANY, WITH DNB LIVSFORSIKRING AS AND DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING AS AS SUBSIDIARIES

* MERGER PROCESS WILL TAKE PLACE AT EARLIEST IN 2021