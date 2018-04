April 26 (Reuters) - DNB ASA:

* DNB’S CEO: SAYS READY TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACKS, BUT IS CURRENTLY AWAITING APPROVAL FROM NORWAY’S BANK REGULATOR

* DNB’S CEO: BANK HAS APPLIED TO FSA FOR PERMIT TO REPURCHASE UP TO 2 PERCENT OF SHARES; MAY ASK FOR FURTHER 1.5 PERCENT LATER

* DNB CEO: NOW SEES ROOM FOR SOME GROWTH IN LENDING TO LARGE CUSTOMERS, REVERSING 2017 TREND OF CUTS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)