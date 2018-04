April 26 (Reuters) - DNB ASA:

* DNB’S CFO: LOSSES WILL FLUCTUATE FROM QUARTER TO QUARTER, BUT GIVEN THE MACRO OUTLOOK, WE EXPECT 2018 LOSSES TO BE LESS THAN THE HISTORICALLY NORMALISED LEVEL OF 17 BASIS POINTS

* DNB'S CFO: OUR CAPITAL POSITION ALLOW US TO PURSUE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES.... AND DELIVER ON OUR DIVIDEND POLICY