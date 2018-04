April 27 (Reuters) - DNB ASA:

* OLAUG SVARVA, CHAIR OF THE BOARD IN DNB ASA, HAS 27 APRIL 2018 THROUGH HER PERSONAL INVESTMENT COMPANY PRIMECON AS BOUGHT 7,000 SHARES IN DNB ASA AT A SHARE PRICE OF NOK 150.24

* FOLLOWING THE TRANSACTION, OLAUG SVARVA AND RELATED PARTIES OWN 7,000 SHARES IN DNB ASA. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)