Jan 9 (Reuters) - DNB Chief Executive Rune Bjerke told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference on Tuesday:

* DNB‘S 2018 GROWTH IN MORTGAGE LENDING SHOULD MATCH, OR ALMOST MATCH, THE 5 PERCENT GUIDED FOR 2017

* DNB‘S MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO IS ROCK SOLID

* DNB'S ACCUMULATED 2016-2018 LENDING LOSSES WILL BE "WELL BELOW" THE BANK'S GUIDING OF "UP TO" NOK 18 BILLION