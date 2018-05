May 16 (Reuters) - DNO ASA:

* DNO ASA SAYS IS CONTEMPLATING ISSUANCE OF A NEW, FIVE-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED BOND WITH A MINIMUM SIZE OF USD 400 MILLION THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* DNO ASA-NET PROCEEDS FROM CONTEMPLATED BOND ISSUE WILL BE USED TOWARDS REFINANCING OF DNO’S EXISTING DNO01 BOND AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: