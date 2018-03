March 15 (Reuters) - DNXCORP SE:

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍​31.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 39.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.70 PER SHARE

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE (AFTER GOODWILL) EUR 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 15.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 5.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RECORDED A GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF € 6.0 MILLION OVER YEAR‍​