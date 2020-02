Feb 20 (Reuters) - DO & CO AG:

* DO & CO AG - 9-MONTH 2019/2020 REVENUE IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 759.89 MILLION, UP 16.7%

* DO & CO AG - 9-MONTH PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT EUR 41.16 MILLION

* DO & CO AG - 9-MONTH EBITDA AT EUR 87.93 MILLION VERSUS EUR 61.65 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DO & CO AG - 9-MONTH PROFIT AT EUR 21.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.99 MILLION YEAR AGO