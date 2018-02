Feb 12 (Reuters) - DoBank CEO tells analyst call:

* ACCELERATION OF DIVIDEND POLICY WILL BE DRIVER OF NEW BUSINESS PLAN

* DOES NOT SEE POSSIBLE J-V BETWEEN INTESA AND INTRUM AS A THREAT BECAUSE INTESA‘S 49 PERCENT STAKE WILL MAKE IT HARD FOR OTHER BANKS TO ENTRUST BAD LOAN MANAGEMENT TO IT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)