July 31 (Reuters) - Italian debt collector doBank says:

* has subscribed servicing contracts for securitisation of UniCredit's bad loans.

* under so-called "Fino Projects", UniCredit to offload bad loans with a gross value of 16.2 billion euros.

* Fortress' affiliates will buy 50.1 percent of notes wrapping bad loans sold by UniCredit, the bank will own the remaining notes. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom, editing by Louise Heavens)