Jan 24 (Reuters) - DOCCHECK AG:

* SALES IN 2017 ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE 28.0 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 25.9 MILLION EUROS)

* FY PRELIM EBIT OF 3.4 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 4.0 MILLION EUROS)