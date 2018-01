Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* DOCOMO‘S OPERATING PROFIT FOR APRIL-DEC PERIOD APPARENTLY EDGED DOWN TO AROUND 830 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI

* DOCOMO'S OPERATING REVENUE FOR APRIL- DEC PERIOD SEEM TO HAVE CLIMBED A BIT FROM 3.46 TRILLION YEN REPORTED FOR SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO- NIKKEI Source text : ( s.nikkei.com/2DSTkQt ) Further company coverage: