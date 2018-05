May 15 (Reuters) - Document Security Systems Inc:

* DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 8 PERCENT TO $4.4 MILLION

* Q1 OF 2018 WAS A SLOW QUARTER FOR PRINTED PRODUCTS GROUP WHICH NEGATIVELY IMPACTED Q1 RESULTS