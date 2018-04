April 25 (Reuters) - DocuSign Inc:

* DOCUSIGN INC SAYS NOW SEES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF COMMON STOCK WILL BE BETWEEN $26.00 AND $28.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* DOCUSIGN INC - HAD PREVIOUSLY PRICED IPO OF COMMON STOCK BETWEEN $24.00 AND $26.00 PER SHARE Source text: (bit.ly/2KbI9T2) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)