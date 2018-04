April 17 (Reuters) - Docusign Inc:

* DOCUSIGN INC SEES IPO OF 21.7 MILLION SHARES PRICED BETWEEN $24 AND $26 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* DOCUSIGN INC - CO IS OFFERING 16.1 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AND SELLING STOCKHOLDERS ARE OFFERING 5.6 MILLION SHARES Source text: (bit.ly/2H7c8xP) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)