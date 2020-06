June 1 (Reuters) - Dods Group PLC:

* DODS GROUP - BARCLAYS BANK HAS AGREED TO A 9-MONTH CAPITAL PAYMENT DEFERRAL AND WAIVER OF ALL COVENANTS FOR REMAINDER OF CALENDAR YEAR

* DODS GROUP PLC - DODS CURRENTLY IS IN A NET CASH POSITION OF C. £0.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: