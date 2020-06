BRIEF-Dods Group Says CFO Simon Bullock Has Been Appointed To Board

June 1 (Reuters) - Dods Group PLC:

* DODS GROUP PLC - SIMON BULLOCK, DODS’ CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* DODS GROUP PLC - DIRECTORS HAD TAKEN A 20% REDUCTION IN THEIR REMUNERATION

* DODS GROUP PLC - BOARD HAS NOW RESOLVED TO EXTEND REMUNERATION REDUCTION FOR NEXT THREE MONTHS TO ALL SENIOR EMPLOYEES

* DODS GROUP PLC - FOLLOWING ADVICE RECEIVED FROM A PRE-EMINENT SEARCH FIRM BOARD HAS DECIDED NOT TO RECRUIT A NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: