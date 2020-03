BRIEF-Dof ASA Says Currency Fluctuations Have Resulted In Liquidity Challenges For Group

March 27 (Reuters) - Dof ASA:

* UPDATE ON EFFECTS OF THE RECENT CURRENCY FLUCTUATIONS, DECLINE IN THE OIL PRICE, COVID-19 AND UPDATE ON THE ONGOING REFINANCING PROCESS

* NEGATIVE DEVELOPMENT IN EXCHANGE RATE FOR NOK HAS HAD A MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES OF GROUP

* NEGATIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN EXCHANGE RATES FOR NOK HAVE RESULTED IN A CURRENCY LOSS IN EXCESS OF NOK 200 MILLION

* HAS BEEN ABLE TO CONTINUE NORMAL OPERATIONS OF ITS VESSELS

* CURRENCY FLUCTUATIONS HAVE RESULTED IN LIQUIDITY CHALLENGES FOR GROUP

* REPLACEMENT OF CREW HAS BECOME, AND IS EXPECTED TO BECOME, INCREASINGLY DIFFICULT DUE TO COVID-19

* IN CONSULTATION WITH SECURED LENDERS INITIATED PROCESS TO TAKE NECESSARY STEPS TO SEEK TO SECURE REQUIRED LIQUIDITY FOR GROUP