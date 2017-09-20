BRIEF-Dogness (International) Corp ‍​files for U.S. IPO of up to $50.0 mln

Sept 20 (Reuters) -

* Dogness (International) Corp ‍​files for U.S. IPO of up to $50.0 million - SEC filing

* ‍dogness (International) Corporation​ says applied to list class a common shares on nasdaq global market under symbol “DOGZ”

* ‍dogness (International) Corporation​ sees IPO between 8.0 million and 10.0 million of class common shares to be priced between $4.00 and $6.00 per share

* ‍Dogness (International) Corporation​ says proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee

* ‍Dogness (International) Corporation​ says Spartan Securities Group Ltd underwriting the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2hijzlG)