BRIEF-Dogness (International) Corp ‍​files for U.S. IPO of up to $50.0 mln

Sept 20 (Reuters) -
* Dogness (International) Corp files for U.S. IPO of up to $50.0 million - SEC filing
* dogness (International) Corporation says applied to list class a common shares on nasdaq global market under symbol “DOGZ”
* dogness (International) Corporation sees IPO between 8.0 million and 10.0 million of class common shares to be priced between $4.00 and $6.00 per share
* Dogness (International) Corporation says proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee
* Dogness (International) Corporation says Spartan Securities Group Ltd underwriting the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2hijzlG)