BRIEF-Dogness (International) Corp ‍​files for U.S. IPO of up to $50.0 mln
#Market News
September 20, 2017 / 9:57 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Dogness (International) Corp ‍​files for U.S. IPO of up to $50.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) -

* Dogness (International) Corp ‍​files for U.S. IPO of up to $50.0 million - SEC filing

* ‍dogness (International) Corporation​ says applied to list class a common shares on nasdaq global market under symbol “DOGZ”

* ‍dogness (International) Corporation​ sees IPO between 8.0 million and 10.0 million of class common shares to be priced between $4.00 and $6.00 per share

* ‍Dogness (International) Corporation​ says proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee

* ‍Dogness (International) Corporation​ says Spartan Securities Group Ltd underwriting the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2hijzlG)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
