March 17 (Reuters) - DOHA BANK:

* EXTENDS LIQUIDITY SUPPORT TO SMES DUE TO COVID- 19

* POSTPONEMENT UP TO 90 DAYS OF THEIR INSTALLMENTS UNDER TERM LOAN AND PAYMENTS UNDER LTR/ STPF FACILITIES FALLING DUE UP TO JUNE 30

* BANK WILL NOT CHARGE PENAL INTEREST AND FEE FOR SAME