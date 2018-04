April 4 (Reuters) - DOHA INSURANCE CO:

* OBTAINS FINAL APPROVAL FROM QATAR CENTRAL BANK TO ESTABLISH REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE IN LONDON, UK

* TO CARRY OUT MARKETING ACTIVITIES TO EXTEND GROUP’S REINSURANCE OPERATIONS IN INTERNATIONAL ARENA

* REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE IN LONDON IS UNDER NAME OF INTERNATIONAL CASUALTY & ENERGY(ICE)