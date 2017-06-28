FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories and Netflix partner to deliver the first global combined Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision streaming experience to consumers around the world
June 28, 2017 / 1:09 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories and Netflix partner to deliver the first global combined Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision streaming experience to consumers around the world

June 28 (Reuters) - Dolby Laboratories Inc

* Dolby Laboratories and Netflix partner to deliver first global combined Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision streaming experience to consumers around world

* Dolby Laboratories Inc - Combined Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision streaming experience from Netflix will be available on 2017 LG OLED TVs pending an update soon.

* Dolby Laboratories Inc - Over time, Netflix plans to roll out support to additional devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

