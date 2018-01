BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories Reports Q1 Loss Per Share of $0.80

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dolby Laboratories Inc:

* DOLBY LABORATORIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.80

* Q1 REVENUE $287.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $266.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 FISCAL 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WILL RANGE FROM $295 MILLION TO $305 MILLION

* IN Q1, DOLBY RECORDED AN ESTIMATED DISCRETE TAX EXPENSE OF $154.6 MILLION RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* SEES Q2 FISCAL 2018 DILUTED EPS TO BE BETWEEN $0.60 AND $0.66 ON A GAAP BASIS AND BETWEEN $0.74 AND $0.80 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS

* FOR Q2 2018, GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGES TO BE BETWEEN 88.5 PERCENT AND 89.5 PERCENT ON A GAAP BASIS

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WILL RANGE FROM $1.15 BILLION TO $1.18 BILLION

* FOR Q2 2018, GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGES TO BE BETWEEN 89.5 PERCENT AND 90.5 PERCENT ON A NON-GAAP BASIS

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGES WILL BE BETWEEN 87.5 PERCENT AND 88.5 PERCENT ON A GAAP BASIS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58, REVENUE VIEW $290.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.16 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGES WILL BE BETWEEN 88.5 PERCENT AND 89.5 PERCENT ON A NON-GAAP BASIS