Feb 13 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp:

* DOLLAR GENERAL APPOINTS TWO NEW MEMBERS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* DOLLAR GENERAL CORP - ELECTION OF MCGUIRE AND SANTANA TO DOLLAR GENERAL‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL BRING TOTAL NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 10

* DOLLAR GENERAL CORP - ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF TIM MCGUIRE AND RALPH SANTANA TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 12, 2018