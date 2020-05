BRIEF-Dollar General Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

May 28 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp:

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 21.7 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.74 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 SALES $8.4 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $7.61 BILLION

* REALIZED SIGNIFICANT SALES BENEFIT IN Q1 OF FISCAL YEAR AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* AS OF MAY 1, 2020, TOTAL MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES, AT COST, WERE $4.1 BILLION VERSUS $4.1 BILLION AS OF MAY 3, 2019

* SINCE END OF Q1, CONTINUED TO EXPERIENCE ELEVATED DEMAND IN ITS STORES

* DOLLAR GENERAL - THROUGH MAY 26, 2020, SAME-STORE SALES HAVE INCREASED ABOUT 22% COMPARED TO COMPARABLE PERIOD IN 2019 FISCAL YEAR

* EXPECTS IT WILL EXCEED FISCAL 2020 NET SALES, SAME-STORE SALES AND DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE THAT WAS ISSUED ON MARCH 12

* WITHDRAWING GUIDANCE ISSUED ON MARCH 12

* INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE REPURCHASE, WHICH MAY BE AS EARLY AS Q2

* FOR 2020, CO CONTINUES TO PLAN FOR CAPEX IN RANGE OF $925 MILLION TO $975 MILLION

* DOLLAR GENERAL - CONSUMER BEHAVIOR DRIVEN BY COVID-19 HAD A SIGNIFICANT POSITIVE EFFECT ON NET SALES AND SAME-STORE SALES IN Q1