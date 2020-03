BRIEF-Dollar General Corporation Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of $2.10

March 12 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 3.2 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.01 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 SALES $7.2 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $7.15 BILLION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.36 PER SHARE

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2020 NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.5% TO 8.0%

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2020 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.5% TO 3.0%

* DOLLAR GENERAL - AS OF JANUARY 31, 2020, TOTAL MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES, AT COST, WERE $4.7 BILLION COMPARED TO $4.1 BILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 1, 2019

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2020 DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.5%

* DOLLAR GENERAL - QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 3.2% VERSUS Q4 2018, DRIVEN BY INCREASES IN BOTH CUSTOMER TRAFFIC & AVERAGE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

* SEES SHARE REPURCHASES OF ABOUT $1.15 BILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2020

* DOLLAR GENERAL - SEES FISCAL YEAR 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $925 MILLION TO $975 MILLION

* DOLLAR GENERAL - 2020 DILUTED EPS GROWTH GUIDANCE INCLUDES ANTICIPATED IMPACT OF PREVIOUSLY IMPLEMENTED TARIFF RATES ON CERTAIN PRODUCTS FROM CHINA

* DOLLAR GENERAL - DOES NOT EXPECT SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS EXPERIENCED TO DATE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS ARE LIKELY TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2020 RESULTS

* DOLLAR GENERAL - CONTINUES TO MONITOR CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, & THERE IS NO GUARANTEE THAT IT WILL NOT HAVE A MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS

* DOLLAR GENERAL - REITERATING PLANS TO EXECUTE ABOUT 2,600 REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN FY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: