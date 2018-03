BRIEF-Dollar General Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS $1.48

March 15 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp:

* DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; COMPANY PROVIDES FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 3.3 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.48 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.48

* ‍INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BILLION​

* DOLLAR GENERAL - CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA

* ‍ 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE​

* ‍AS A RESULT OF A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO, CLOSED AN INCREMENTAL 35 STORES DURING 2017 Q4​

* SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MILLION

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $725 MILLION TO $800 MILLION.

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PERCENT

* DOLLAR GENERAL - ‍STORE CLOSURES RESULTED IN ABOUT $28.3 MILLION OF RELATED PRE-TAX COSTS DURING Q4​

* ‍DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE​

* DOLLAR GENERAL - PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MILLION, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QUARTER​

* PLANS TO OPEN APPROXIMATELY 900 NEW STORES, REMODEL 1,000 STORES AND RELOCATE 100 STORES IN FISCAL YEAR 2018​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ALSO INCLUDE ABOUT $0.09 PROVISIONAL BENEFIT PRIMARILY DUE TO REDUCED FEDERAL CORPORATE TAX RATE​

* INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PERCENT

* ‍AS OF FEB 2, 2018, TOTAL MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES, AT COST, WERE $3.61 BILLION VERSUS $3.26 BILLION AS OF FEB 3, 2017​

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.60, REVENUE VIEW $25.44 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: