BRIEF-Dollar Tree Inc Says CEO Gary Philbin's FY 2017 Total Compensation Was $7.7 Mln

May 3 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc:

* DOLLAR TREE INC SAYS GARY PHILBIN’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7.7 MILLION VERSUS $9.7 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* DOLLAR TREE INC SAYS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND FORMER CEO BOB SASSER’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $12.7 MILLION VERSUS $10.6 MILLION IN FY 2016

* DOLLAR TREE INC SAYS FAMILY DOLLAR STORES' PRESIDENT, DUNCAN MAC NAUGHTON'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $4.2 MILLION VERSUS $6.6 MILLION IN FY 2016