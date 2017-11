BRIEF-Dollar Tree reports Q3 earnings per share $1.01

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc

* Dollar Tree Inc reports results for the third quarter fiscal 2017

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.64 to $4.73

* Sees Q4 2017 sales $6.32 billion to $6.43 billion

* Sees fy 2017 sales $22.2 billion to $22.31 billion

* Q3 sales $5.32 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.28 billion

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $1.80 to $1.89

* Q3 earnings per share $1.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dollar Tree Inc - qtrly ‍enterprise same-store sales increased 3.2 pct​

* Dollar Tree Inc qtrly ‍same-store sales by segment: Dollar Tree +5.0 pct, family dollar +1.5 pct​

* Dollar Tree Inc - ‍during quarter, company opened 169 stores, expanded or relocated 23 stores, and closed six stores​

* Fy earnings per share view $4.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $6.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dollar Tree Inc - ‍ consolidated net sales for fy 2017 estimate based on a low single-digit increase in same-store sales, 3.7 pct square footage growth​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: