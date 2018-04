BRIEF-Dollar Tree Says On April 19 Co Entered Into Credit Agreement With JPMorgan Chase Bank Providing For $2,032 Mln In Senior Credit Facilities

April 20 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc:

* DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MILLION IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES - SEC FILING

* DOLLAR TREE - THE $2,032 MILLION SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY

* DOLLAR TREE - THE $1,250 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2K2LiEx) Further company coverage: