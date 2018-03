March 29 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc:

* DOLLARAMA ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* DOLLARAMA INC - KRISTIN MUGFORD APPOINTED TO BOARD AS DIRECTOR

* DOLLARAMA INC - STEPHEN GUNN WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* DOLLARAMA - STEPHEN GUNN SUCCEEDS LARRY ROSSY, WHO WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTOR