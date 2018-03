BRIEF-Dollarama Inc Q4 Earnings Per Share C$1.45

March 29 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc:

* DOLLARAMA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.45

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.40 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 SALES C$938.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$936.4 MILLION

* QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND INCREASED TO $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019 HAS BEEN REVISED TO A RANGE OF $150.0 MILLION TO $160.0 MILLION

* DOLLARAMA - OPTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF ITS DISTRIBUTION CENTRE LOCATED IN TOWN OF MOUNT ROYAL, QUEBEC, BY APPROXIMATELY 50%, TO 500,000 SQUARE FEET

* DOLLARAMA - APPROVED A PROPOSED SPLIT OF ITS COMMON SHARES ON A THREE-FOR-ONE BASIS

* EXPANSION OF THE DISTRIBUTION CENTRE LOCATED IN TOWN OF MOUNT ROYAL, QUEBEC IS SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION BY END OF FISCAL 2020

* AS PART OF QUEBEC EXPANSION, CO HAS INCURRED COSTS TO DATE OF $23.2 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018 AND $39.4 MILLION IN FISCAL 2019

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 5.5 PERCENT

* QTRLY GROSS MARGIN REMAINED UNCHANGED FROM Q4 FISCAL 2017 AT 41.4% OF SALES IN Q4 OF FISCAL 2018