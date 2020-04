BRIEF-Dollarama Q4 Sales C$1.065 Bln Versus Refinitiv IBES Estimate Of C$1.06 Bln

April 1 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc:

* DOLLARAMA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2020 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.57

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE C$0.55 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 SALES C$1.065 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF C$1.06 BILLION

* COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.0%, OR 3.8% EXCLUDING IMPACT OF CALENDAR SHIFT, FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2020

* AS COVID-19 OUTBREAK RAMPED UP IN LATE FEBRUARY AND EARLY MARCH 2020, DOLLARAMA EXPERIENCED A SURGE IN THE NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS

* SUSPENDING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2021

* DOLLARAMA - SPECIFICALLY WITHDRAWING GUIDANCE PROVIDED TO DATE WITH RESPECT TO DOLLARCITY’S CONTRIBUTION TO CO’S DILUTED NET EPS FOR FISCAL 2021

* DOLLARAMA - AS AT MARCH 30, 2020, 1,237 DOLLARAMA STORES OUT OF 1,291 LOCATIONS ACROSS CANADA ARE OPEN AND OPERATIONAL

* DOLLARAMA- AFTER HALTING PRODUCTION FOR NUMBER OF WEEKS IN FEB DUE TO COVID-19, OVERSEAS SUPPLIERS HAVE RESUMED OPERATIONS, CONTINUE TO RAMP UP PRODUCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: