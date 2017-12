BRIEF-Dollarama Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share C$1.15

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc:

* DOLLARAMA REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 SALES C$810.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$824.4 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.15

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES GREW 4.6%, OVER AND ABOVE A 5.1% GROWTH PREVIOUS YEAR

* - SEES FISCAL 2018 GROSS MARGIN 38.5% TO 39.5%

* - SEES FISCAL 2019 GROSS MARGIN 38.0% TO 39.0%

* - SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $100.0 MILLION TO $110.0 MILLION

* SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019 IN RANGE OF 4.0% TO 5.0%

* - SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $110.0 MILLION TO $120.0 MILLION