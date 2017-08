June 20 (Reuters) - DOLPHIN INTEGRATION SA:

* FY REVENUES INCREASED TO € 15 MILLION, UP 4% OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE OF EUR 1.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)