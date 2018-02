BRIEF-Dolphin Says Agreement For Disposal Of 100% Interest In Triopetra Project

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd:

* DOLPHIN CAPITAL INV - DISPOSAL

* SAYS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS 100% INTEREST IN TRIOPETRA PROJECT

* ‍ACQUIRER WILL PURCHASE ALL OF DCI‘S STAKE IN TRIOPETRA FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF EUR 4.1M​

* SAYS EUR 4M WAS RECEIVED ON TUESDAY

* SAYS REMAINING EUR 100,000 WILL BE WITHHELD UNTIL FIRST ANNIVERSARY FROM TRANSACTION