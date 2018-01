Jan 22 (Reuters) - Domain Holdings Australia Ltd:

* ‍ ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF ANTONY CATALANO AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* NICK FALLOON WILL ACT AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* EXPECTED TO REPORT FY18 DIGITAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 22% AGAINST SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR AND FY18 TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 13%​