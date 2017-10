Sept 26 (Reuters) - DOME ENERGY AB (PUBL)

* DOME ENERGY GIVES DRILLING UPDATE FROM THE ILLINOIS BASIN

* ‍ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF MATZ FARMS 11-1, THIRD WELL IN DOME‘S FOUR WELL MISSISSIPPI LIME PROGRAM​

* ‍COMPANY IS EXPECTING A TOTAL OF 60,000 BARRELS OF RECOVERABLE OIL​

* ALSO ‍ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF FIRST MULTI-STAGE FRACTURE STIMULATION ON GLAZE 11-10 WELL​