Sept 19 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp:

* Dominion diamond shareholders approve transaction with The Washington Companies

* About 99.32% of shares represented at meeting in person or by proxy, were voted in favour of special resolution approving arrangement​

* Co intends to apply for final order of ontario superior court of justice to approve arrangement on September 22