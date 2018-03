BRIEF-Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance Of 95 Cents To $1.15 Per Share For Q1

March 19 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc:

* DOMINION ENERGY AFFIRMS EARNINGS GUIDANCE, CREDIT OBJECTIVES

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DOMINION ENERGY - ‍RECONFIRMING OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF 95 CENTS TO $1.15 PER SHARE FOR Q1 OF 2018 AND $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE FOR FISCAL 2018​

* DOMINION ENERGY - ‍ DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS​

* ‍RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%​