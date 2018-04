BRIEF-Dominion Energy Announces Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.77

April 27 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc:

* DOMINION ENERGY ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25

* SEES Q2 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.80

* FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE

* FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE

* DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE

* AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MILLION VERSUS $3,384 MILLION

* COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE.

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.04, REVENUE VIEW $3.50 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DOMINION ENERGY- COMPANY EXPECTS NEGATIVE DRIVERS FOR Q2 TO INCLUDE LOWER INVESTMENT TAX CREDITS, HIGHER FINANCING COSTS AND A HIGHER SHARE COUNT.

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: