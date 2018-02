Feb 15 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc:

* DOMINION ENERGY SAYS ON FEB 9, CO ENTERED INTO $950 MILLION 364-DAY TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* DOMINION ENERGY INC - TERM LOAN MATURES AND IS DUE IN FULL ON FEBRUARY 8, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2sAFCx7) Further company coverage: