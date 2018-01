Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP :

* DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - ‍ BOARD OF DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM GP DECLARED Q4 2017 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.3180 PER COMMON,SUBORDINATED UNIT​

* DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - Q4 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.3180 PER COMMON AND SUBORDINATED UNIT REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF 5 PERCENT ABOVE Q3