April 27 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP :

* DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35 PER COMMON UNIT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: