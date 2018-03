BRIEF-Dominion Energy Reaffirms Earnings And Dividend Guidance

March 27 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc:

* DOMINION ENERGY ANNOUNCES CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE

* DOMINION ENERGY INC - PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY

* DOMINION ENERGY INC - PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

* DOMINION ENERGY INC - ‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS TO BE IN RANGE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE​

* DOMINION ENERGY - ‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT Q1 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 PER SHARE​

* DOMINION ENERGY - SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020​

* DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020​

* DOMINION ENERGY INC - REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020

* DOMINION ENERGY-‍REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY​

* DOMINION ENERGY INC - ‍PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM​

* DOMINION ENERGY - INTENDS TO RECOMMEND TO DM THAT LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT BE RAISED FOR Q1 2018 BY 5 PERCENT QUARTER OVER QUARTER

* DOMINION ENERGY - ‍DM TO UTILIZE EXISTING EXCESS DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW COVERAGE TO SUPPORT Q1 LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTION/UNIT INCREASE​