BRIEF-Dominion Energy Says Federal Trade Commission Grants Early Termination Of Antitrust Waiting Period For Proposed Dominion Energy-Scana Combination

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc:

* DOMINION ENERGY - FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTS EARLY TERMINATION OF ANTITRUST WAITING PERIOD FOR PROPOSED DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION

* DOMINION ENERGY - THE MERGER IS ALSO CONTINGENT UPON APPROVAL OF SCANA‘S SHAREHOLDERS - SEC FILING

* DOMINION ENERGY-THE MERGER IS ALSO CONTINGENT UPON REVIEW,APPROVAL FROM THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSIONS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, NORTH CAROLINA, AND GEORGIA

* DOMINION ENERGY-THE MERGER IS ALSO CONTINGENT UPON AUTHORIZATION OF THE NUCLEAR REGULATORY COMMISSION AND FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION

* DOMINION ENERGY- THE COMPANIES EXPECT THE TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN 2018 Source text: [bit.ly/2FyOo0b] Further company coverage: