March 26 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc:

* DOMINION ENERGY - ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BILLION THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT ‍​

* DOMINION ENERGY - ‍CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED​

* DOMINION ENERGY - ‍ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MILLION SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT Source text: [bit.ly/2IVSlOY] Further company coverage: