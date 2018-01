Jan 29 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Lp :

* DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 EARNINGS

* DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $121.3 MILLION VERSUS $177.5 MILLION

* DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT FOR COMMON UNITS $0.33