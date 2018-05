May 16 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc:

* DOMINION ENERGY STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO U.S. FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE ORDER

* DOMINION ENERGY INC - “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”

* DOMINION ENERGY INC - EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: