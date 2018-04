April 9 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc:

* DOMINO’S PIZZA ANNOUNCES REFINANCING TRANSACTION

* COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $825 MILLION OF NEW SECURITIZED NOTES

* ANNOUNCED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO COMPLETE A RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION

* TO USE PROCEEDS FROM 2018 NOTES TO PREPAY, RETIRE ABOUT $491.3 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING 2015 NOTES AT PAR, TO PAY TRANSACTION FEES